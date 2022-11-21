https://sputniknews.com/20221121/death-toll-from-fire-in-central-moscow-rises-to-seven---emergency-services-1104475388.html

Death Toll From Fire in Central Moscow Rises to Seven - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of seven people died in a fire that occurred in the center of the Russian capital, in Komsomolskaya Square, local emergency services... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

The fire erupted at a warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway terminal on Sunday evening.The fire was contained at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT) on Sunday and was fully extinguished at 11:55 p.m. According to emergency services, over 40 units of equipment and more than 120 people, as well as a fire train, were involved in extinguishing the blaze.The causes of the fire include improper storage of goods and violation of fire safety rules, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia. A criminal case has been opened.

