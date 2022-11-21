International
Death Toll From Fire in Central Moscow Rises to Seven - Emergency Services
Death Toll From Fire in Central Moscow Rises to Seven - Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of seven people died in a fire that occurred in the center of the Russian capital, in Komsomolskaya Square, local emergency services... 21.11.2022
The fire erupted at a warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway terminal on Sunday evening.The fire was contained at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT) on Sunday and was fully extinguished at 11:55 p.m. According to emergency services, over 40 units of equipment and more than 120 people, as well as a fire train, were involved in extinguishing the blaze.The causes of the fire include improper storage of goods and violation of fire safety rules, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia. A criminal case has been opened.
03:35 GMT 21.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of seven people died in a fire that occurred in the center of the Russian capital, in Komsomolskaya Square, local emergency services told Sputnik.
The fire erupted at a warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway terminal on Sunday evening.
"Seven deaths have been confirmed," an emergencies spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday morning.
The fire was contained at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT) on Sunday and was fully extinguished at 11:55 p.m. According to emergency services, over 40 units of equipment and more than 120 people, as well as a fire train, were involved in extinguishing the blaze.
The causes of the fire include improper storage of goods and violation of fire safety rules, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia. A criminal case has been opened.
