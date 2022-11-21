International
Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry
Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will be on a state visit to China from November 24-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying... 21.11.2022
The spokesperson specified that the Cuban leader will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.No further details were provided.Diaz-Canel is currently on an international tour that includes visits to Algeria, Turkey, Russia, and China and will last until November 27.On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Cuban president had arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry

03:22 GMT 21.11.2022
Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was elected First Secretary of the Communist Party at the closing session of Cuban Communist Party's 8th Congress at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Monday, April 19, 2021.
Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was elected First Secretary of the Communist Party at the closing session of Cuban Communist Party's 8th Congress at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Monday, April 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel Ley Royero
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will be on a state visit to China from November 24-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.
The spokesperson specified that the Cuban leader will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
No further details were provided.
Diaz-Canel is currently on an international tour that includes visits to Algeria, Turkey, Russia, and China and will last until November 27.
On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Cuban president had arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
