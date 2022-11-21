https://sputniknews.com/20221121/cuban-president-to-visit-china-this-week---foreign-ministry-1104475270.html

Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will be on a state visit to China from November 24-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

The spokesperson specified that the Cuban leader will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.No further details were provided.Diaz-Canel is currently on an international tour that includes visits to Algeria, Turkey, Russia, and China and will last until November 27.On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Cuban president had arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

