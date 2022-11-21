https://sputniknews.com/20221121/cuban-president-to-visit-china-this-week---foreign-ministry-1104475270.html
Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry
Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will be on a state visit to China from November 24-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T03:22+0000
2022-11-21T03:22+0000
2022-11-21T03:22+0000
world
miguel diaz-canel bermudez
china
cuba
xi jinping
president xijinping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083362601_0:150:3107:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ac840e3cdb4be34e347014cd21faa0.jpg
The spokesperson specified that the Cuban leader will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.No further details were provided.Diaz-Canel is currently on an international tour that includes visits to Algeria, Turkey, Russia, and China and will last until November 27.On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Cuban president had arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
china
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083362601_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e7f81f2e00c4ae83f7dca8e075d8d30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
miguel diaz-canel bermudez, china, cuba, xi jinping, president xijinping
miguel diaz-canel bermudez, china, cuba, xi jinping, president xijinping
Cuban President to Visit China This Week - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will be on a state visit to China from November 24-26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.
The spokesperson specified that the Cuban leader will visit China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
No further details were provided.
Diaz-Canel is currently on an international tour that includes visits to Algeria, Turkey, Russia, and China and will last until November 27.
On Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that
the Cuban president had arrived in Russia to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.