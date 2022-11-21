https://sputniknews.com/20221121/cuban-president-diaz-canel-meets-with-high-ranking-russian-lawmaker-in-moscow-1104501582.html

Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meets With High-Ranking Russian Lawmaker in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with the chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, in Moscow... 21.11.2022

Earlier in the day, Diaz-Canel also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden to honor the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.Later in the week, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

