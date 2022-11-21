https://sputniknews.com/20221121/cuban-president-diaz-canel-meets-with-high-ranking-russian-lawmaker-in-moscow-1104501582.html
Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meets With High-Ranking Russian Lawmaker in Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with the chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, in Moscow on Monday to discuss Cuban-Russian relations, the president's office said.
"The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of #Cuba, @DiazCanelB, held a meeting with Gennady Zyuganov, the General Secretary of the Russian Communist Party, as part of his visit to Russia," the office tweeted, adding that the president thanked Zyuganov for supporting "the Cuban cause."
Earlier in the day, Diaz-Canel also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden to honor the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.
Later in the week, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.