Colorado Shooting Underlines Need for Solidarity Among Working People

Colorado Shooting Underlines Need for Solidarity Among Working People

2022-11-21

2022-11-21T21:53+0000

2022-11-21T21:53+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room, and Rosa Astra, organizer with the Trans march in San Francisco to discuss trans day of remembrance and the attack on an LGBT club in Colorado Springs, how a campaign of violence against transgender people has been waged in the last few years by right-wing forces, how anti-tans rhetoric contributes to violence against trans people and the connections between attacks on transgender people and other right-wing attacks on abortion rights and other issues, and why trans day of remembrance is a time to reflect on the connections between the fight for LGBTQ rights and a broader working class struggle.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss the role of far-right anti-Palestinian extremists in the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the danger that Palestinians will be put in by the involvement of Kahanists in government and the emboldening of their ideology, and the danger that the Al-Aqsa mosque will particularly be in as a result of the extremist ideas of the Kahanists.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bill Crosier, Board member of the Foreign Policy Alliance and President of the Houston Peace and Justice Center to discuss how local advisory elections can revitalize the movement for peace and advocate against military spending, how these elections can highlight the local impact of military spending and what that money could be spent on, and how this model can democratize foreign policy and break elite control of the lives of billions.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss peace talks between the ELN rebel group and the government of Colombia and what changes the government of Gustavo Petro is bringing to Colombia and Latin America, Cuba’s place in a shifting global political environment as the US blockade continues to strangle its economy, and new sanctions imposed on Haiti by Canada and why progressive people should show solidarity with Haiti at this moment.

