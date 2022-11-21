https://sputniknews.com/20221121/bright-meteor-spooks-eyewitnesses-in-norway-video-1104497324.html

Bright Meteor Spooks Eyewitnesses in Norway - Video

Bright Meteor Spooks Eyewitnesses in Norway - Video

The meteor was apparently a part of an annual meteor shower known as the Northern Taurids. 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

An unusually bright meteor was spotted by onlookers in Norway last Saturday night as the high-speed space object made quite a spectacle while meeting its demise in Earth’s atmosphere.The flash produced by the meteor caused a number of concerned citizens to call the police, according to media reports.Morten Bilet, founder of Norwegian Meteor Network, reportedly said that the meteor was “very powerful” and that it “burned up completely in the atmosphere”.The Norwegian Meteor Network also said that the bolide in question belonged to the annual Northern Taurids meteor shower which “occasionally” produces “very powerful meteors” like the one observed in Norway.

