https://sputniknews.com/20221121/biden-declares-emergency-in-new-york-state-due-to-severe-winter-storm-1104505594.html

Biden Declares Emergency in New York State Due to Severe Winter Storm

Biden Declares Emergency in New York State Due to Severe Winter Storm

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration in the state of New York due to a severe winter storm that struck the... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-21T14:14+0000

2022-11-21T14:14+0000

2022-11-21T14:14+0000

americas

us

joe biden

new york

winter storm

emergency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104505438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_116d3c1c03206c457d93d71d01727fe3.jpg

Massive snowstorm hit the western parts of New York state, particularly in neighborhoods near Buffalo, where 77 inches (1.96 meters) of snowfall were recorded, according to local media.Biden’s declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, the White House said. It also allows for the provision of emergency aid and the mobilization of equipment and resources to the local population, the White House added.

americas

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, joe biden, new york, winter storm, emergency