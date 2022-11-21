International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221121/berlin-and-paris-braced-to-outperform-musks-spacex-1104500881.html
Berlin and Paris Braced to Outperform Musk's SpaceX
Berlin and Paris Braced to Outperform Musk's SpaceX
Germany has reportedly decided to return to developing French new-generation launcher Ariane 7, which looks to compete with the latest rockets from Elon Musk's... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-21T17:50+0000
2022-11-21T17:50+0000
elon musk
airbus
space race
nasa
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080173618_0:121:1900:1190_1920x0_80_0_0_20ee232df00339f2b769de482fa5570c.jpg
Berlin will purportedly back future projects from the ArianeGroup - a joint aerospace venture of Airbus SE and Safran SA, media reports suggest, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The reported backing comes with the condition that the projects must be open to technology from European startups. The cooperation is yet to be officially confirmed but is seemingly aimed at the creation of the Ariane 7 launcher in direct competition with Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Falcon 9 launch vehicle.According to analyst data, Musk's Falcon 9 has accounted for 33% of all commercial space launches during 2022, while the French Ariane 5 rocket accounted only for 1%. The unveiling of Ariane 6 - designed to give Europe an upper hand in competition - has been delayed many times with its first blast-off now scheduled for the end of 2023. Ariane rockets provide the EU with an independent launch capability for satellites and space missions. Nonetheless, Musk's Falcon 9 is winning market share in commercial space launches - especially communication satellite missions, largely because the launcher is reusable, granting SpaceX a cost advantage over rival companies with expendable launchers.Nearly a week ago, NASA launched its Artemis 1 mission to send the Orion capsule on a journey to the Moon. Experts and media have speculated that the US government agency is now back into the Moon race, despite the SLS launch being delayed several times. However, US economists have questioned the program, since it is estimated to consume around $90 billion of taxpayer's money by the end of 2025.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080173618_76:0:1824:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_0efb9a1a7c32f5a6cab726e1c6f41638.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, musk, spacex, falcon 9, rocket
nasa, musk, spacex, falcon 9, rocket

Berlin and Paris Braced to Outperform Musk's SpaceX

17:50 GMT 21.11.2022
© AP PhotoThis image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the European rocket Ariane 5 ECA lifting off in Kourou, French Guiana, carrying a payload of precious satellites, Saturday Feb.12, 2005. The launch of europe's most powerful rocket was successful, more than two years after its inaugural flight in disaster
This image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the European rocket Ariane 5 ECA lifting off in Kourou, French Guiana, carrying a payload of precious satellites, Saturday Feb.12, 2005. The launch of europe's most powerful rocket was successful, more than two years after its inaugural flight in disaster - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Germany has reportedly decided to return to developing French new-generation launcher Ariane 7, which looks to compete with the latest rockets from Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies.
Berlin will purportedly back future projects from the ArianeGroup - a joint aerospace venture of Airbus SE and Safran SA, media reports suggest, quoting sources familiar with the matter.
The reported backing comes with the condition that the projects must be open to technology from European startups.
The cooperation is yet to be officially confirmed but is seemingly aimed at the creation of the Ariane 7 launcher in direct competition with Elon Musk's SpaceX and its Falcon 9 launch vehicle.
According to analyst data, Musk's Falcon 9 has accounted for 33% of all commercial space launches during 2022, while the French Ariane 5 rocket accounted only for 1%. The unveiling of Ariane 6 - designed to give Europe an upper hand in competition - has been delayed many times with its first blast-off now scheduled for the end of 2023.
Ariane rockets provide the EU with an independent launch capability for satellites and space missions. Nonetheless, Musk's Falcon 9 is winning market share in commercial space launches - especially communication satellite missions, largely because the launcher is reusable, granting SpaceX a cost advantage over rival companies with expendable launchers.
Nearly a week ago, NASA launched its Artemis 1 mission to send the Orion capsule on a journey to the Moon. Experts and media have speculated that the US government agency is now back into the Moon race, despite the SLS launch being delayed several times. However, US economists have questioned the program, since it is estimated to consume around $90 billion of taxpayer's money by the end of 2025.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала