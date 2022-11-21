https://sputniknews.com/20221121/as-eus-oil-embargo-nears-west-looks-to-crack-down-on-leakage-in-anti-russia-sanctions---report-1104516112.html

As EU’s Oil Embargo Nears, West Looks to Crack Down on ‘Leakage’ in Anti-Russia Sanctions - Report

As the European Union rushes to comply with Washington’s embargo of Russian energy exports, Washington is looking for other ways to tighten the screws on... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

Despite extensive sanctions imposed on Russia by US-aligned nations following the launch of its special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, there have not been the precipitous drops in Russian energy exports for which they had hoped. Now, efforts are being made to tighten the noose.The European Union has struggled to follow Washington’s Russian energy boycott, since the bloc once bought nearly half its gas from Russia and many member states have seen sizable protests against further declines in purchases. By December 5, the EU plans to totally end its importation of Russian crude oil, followed by a total ban on all Russian energy products in January.However, the US quickly ended its consumption of Russian gas and petroleum in March, thanks to its smaller import volume, but that didn’t stop gas prices from skyrocketing in the US anyway. The Biden administration has spent the time since then pressuring other nations to abide by that boycott, including insisting that neutral nations like South Africa pick a side.US Treasury officials have also traveled far and wide, pushing the sanctions on a more personal level. Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen helped push the Group of 7 (G7) to adopt the long-discussed price cap on Russian petroleum, and last month, Yellen’s deputy, Elizabeth Rosenberg, flew to Japan to pressure the heads of leading Arab banks to crack down on alleged Russian money laundering in Middle Eastern countries.In addition, European nations are continuing to face social pressures associated with their support for Ukraine, including protests over the rising costs of living created by gas price hikes and inflation.New trade statistics revealed on Monday that the United Kingdom, no longer an EU member state but still a NATO ally, has imported nearly $1 billion in Russian petroleum since March.

