UK Government Eyes 'Swiss-Style' Relations With EU to Ease Trade Barriers, Reports Say

12:21 GMT 20.11.2022 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 20.11.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Senior UK government officials are considering a so-called Swiss-style relationship with the European Union to relax trade barriers after London and Brussels parted ways in 2020, UK media reports.
According to reports, some members of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet seek to follow the "Swiss model," which means entering a series of bilateral agreements with Brussels, to forge smooth trading relations with the bloc. The shift should take place over the next 10 years, officials said behind closed doors, adding that it would benefit both sides.
However, government sources stressed that the arrangement would not extend to include freedom of movement.
Downing Street officials believe that the EU is growing more willing to facilitate close trade ties with the kingdom amid soaring inflation amid the Ukraine conflict.
The possible rapprochement between London and Brussels
is vexing for hardcore Brexiteers, who see it as a "betrayal" of the freedoms that the UK acquired following the withdrawal.
According to a recent YouGov poll, record-high 56% of UK citizens said that their country's withdrawal from the EU was a wrong decision, with some respondents that voted for Brexit having changed their mind since the 2016 referendum.
In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted for terminating the country's membership in the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted for London to stay in the union.