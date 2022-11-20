https://sputniknews.com/20221120/turkey-targeting-ypg-in-northern-syria-iraq---reports-1104445442.html

Turkey Targeting YPG in Northern Syria, Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey is conducting an air operation against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) which it says is the military wing of the... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

The air operation against PKK/YPG terrorist targets is being carried out in northern Syria and northern Iraq, Anadolu reported overnight, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the SDF.Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.On November 13, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.Sunday morning the Turkish ministry of defence tweeted a statement saying the air operation had taken place in Iraq and Syria, it claims the countries were used as bases for terrorist attacks.Hours earlier the same account tweeted a picture of a fighter jet taking off at night. It promised to hold an unspecified group "accountable" for their "treacherous attacks."

