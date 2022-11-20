Top 10 Interesting Facts About FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

1. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar has a record prize pool of $440Mln. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar has a record prize pool of $440Mln.

2. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams. Starting from 2026, it was decided to increase the number of participants to 48 national teams. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams. Starting from 2026, it was decided to increase the number of participants to 48 national teams.

3. The logo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a ribbon symbolizing infinity and harmony, as well as the shape of sand dunes. The ribbon depicts traditional Arabic ornaments. The logo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is a ribbon symbolizing infinity and harmony, as well as the shape of sand dunes. The ribbon depicts traditional Arabic ornaments.

4. The most expensive player in World Cup 2022, according to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, is Kylian Mbappe. His market value is €160Mln. The most expensive player in World Cup 2022, according to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, is Kylian Mbappe. His market value is €160Mln.

5. Germany's Youssoufa Moukoko, born on November 20 2004, will be the youngest player at the upcoming World Cup. He will be 18 on the day of the start of World Cup 2022. Germany's Youssoufa Moukoko, born on November 20 2004, will be the youngest player at the upcoming World Cup. He will be 18 on the day of the start of World Cup 2022.

6. The Qatar national team will play in the final stage of the tournament for the first time in its history. The team automatically qualified for the 2022 World Cup as Qatar is the host country. The Qatar national team will play in the final stage of the tournament for the first time in its history. The team automatically qualified for the 2022 World Cup as Qatar is the host country.

7. Only fans vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to attend World Cup 2022 matches. Only fans vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to attend World Cup 2022 matches.

8. Before the 2022 World Cup, analysts began to use modern developments. A supercomputer has already been employed to assess the teams' chances in the qualifying tournament. In addition, robots (Artificial Intelligence, AI) that predict the exact score of the match have been used. However, these are still predictions rather than certainties. Before the 2022 World Cup, analysts began to use modern developments. A supercomputer has already been employed to assess the teams' chances in the qualifying tournament. In addition, robots (Artificial Intelligence, AI) that predict the exact score of the match have been used. However, these are still predictions rather than certainties.

9. The most money paid for a ticket in the tournament is €48,802. The most money paid for a ticket in the tournament is €48,802.