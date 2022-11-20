https://sputniknews.com/20221120/russias-shiveluch-volcano-threatens-to-erupt-scientists-say-1104451101.html

Russia's Shiveluch Volcano Threatens to Erupt, Scientists Say

Russia’s geographically distinct Kamchatka peninsula falls within the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire and regularly experiences volcanic and seismic activity. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka has become very active, which indicates that it is preparing for a powerful eruption, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the FEB RAS reported.According to scientists, pyroclastic flows are expected to descend from the slopes of the volcano at high speed. Ash emissions and collapses will occur.Scientists have recommended not to get within 15km of the volcano, noting that an eruption can begin at any moment.Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka. It includes three main structures - the Old Shiveluch volcano, the ancient caldera and the active Young Shiveluch volcano. The height of the lava dome of the Young Shiveluch is 2,500 meters. The volcano is located at the intersection of the Kuril-Kamchatka and Aleutian island arcs, at a distance of 50 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi and 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

