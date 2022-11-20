https://sputniknews.com/20221120/russias-shiveluch-volcano-threatens-to-erupt-scientists-say-1104451101.html
Russia's Shiveluch Volcano Threatens to Erupt, Scientists Say
Russia's Shiveluch Volcano Threatens to Erupt, Scientists Say
Russia’s geographically distinct Kamchatka peninsula falls within the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire and regularly experiences volcanic and seismic activity. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T08:46+0000
2022-11-20T08:46+0000
2022-11-20T08:46+0000
russia
russia
volcano
eruption
kamchatka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104450578_422:0:4063:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9938c993522daa8d3a87a67b96261bcc.jpg
The Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka has become very active, which indicates that it is preparing for a powerful eruption, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the FEB RAS reported.According to scientists, pyroclastic flows are expected to descend from the slopes of the volcano at high speed. Ash emissions and collapses will occur.Scientists have recommended not to get within 15km of the volcano, noting that an eruption can begin at any moment.Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka. It includes three main structures - the Old Shiveluch volcano, the ancient caldera and the active Young Shiveluch volcano. The height of the lava dome of the Young Shiveluch is 2,500 meters. The volcano is located at the intersection of the Kuril-Kamchatka and Aleutian island arcs, at a distance of 50 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi and 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
russia
kamchatka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104450578_929:0:3660:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20de988595c7467af56cfb41d15fbdf2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shiveluch volcano, eruption, scientists
shiveluch volcano, eruption, scientists
Russia's Shiveluch Volcano Threatens to Erupt, Scientists Say
Russia’s geographically distinct Kamchatka peninsula falls within the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire and regularly experiences volcanic and seismic activity.
The Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka has become very active, which indicates that it is preparing for a powerful eruption, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the FEB RAS reported.
"The dome of the volcano is very hot. At night, the glow of the dome is seen almost all over its surface. Incandescent avalanches with a temperature of 1,000 degrees Celsius roll down the slopes, pyroclastic flows descend. Such a state of the dome is observed, as a rule, before a powerful paroxysmal eruption," Director of the Institute Alexey Ozerov said.
According to scientists, pyroclastic flows are expected to descend from the slopes of the volcano at high speed. Ash emissions and collapses will occur.
"Ash falls will take place in nearby settlements. Streams can travel a distance of up to 20 kilometers and block the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Ust-Kamchatsk highway," the institute said in a statement.
Scientists have recommended not to get within 15km of the volcano, noting that an eruption can begin
at any moment.
Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka. It includes three main structures - the Old Shiveluch volcano, the ancient caldera and the active Young Shiveluch volcano. The height of the lava dome of the Young Shiveluch is 2,500 meters. The volcano is located at the intersection of the Kuril-Kamchatka and Aleutian island arcs, at a distance of 50 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi and 450 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.