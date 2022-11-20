https://sputniknews.com/20221120/kazakhstans-tokayev-says-snap-elections-held-in-accordance-with-law-in-equal-rivalry-1104473472.html

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Says Snap Elections Held in Accordance With Law

ALMATY (Sputnik) - Incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday that the early presidential elections were held in accordance with law and... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

Tokayev is winning the presidential race with over 82% of votes, according to the three exit polls by the research institutes. The Kazakh Central Election Commission will publish the preliminary results of the elections on Monday.The president went on to say that the elections in Kazakhstan gave rise to a "new political era" and that all government institutions would be reformed.He added that the Kazakh economy would experience "fundamental changes."

