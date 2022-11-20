https://sputniknews.com/20221120/kazakhstans-tokayev-says-snap-elections-held-in-accordance-with-law-in-equal-rivalry-1104473472.html
Kazakhstan's Tokayev Says Snap Elections Held in Accordance With Law
Kazakhstan's Tokayev Says Snap Elections Held in Accordance With Law
20:19 GMT 20.11.2022 (Updated: 20:59 GMT 20.11.2022)
ALMATY (Sputnik) - Incumbent Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday that the early presidential elections were held in accordance with law and that all candidates were granted equal opportunities.
Tokayev is winning the presidential race with over 82% of votes, according to the three exit polls by the research institutes. The Kazakh Central Election Commission will publish the preliminary results of the elections on Monday.
"They [the presidential candidates] visited the country's regions, met the voters and conducted their election campaigns. There were no restrictions for anybody. Every voter was granted the freedom of choice. This electoral campaign was just and open," Tokayev said at the republican headquarters.
The president went on to say that the elections in Kazakhstan gave rise to a "new political era" and that all government institutions would be reformed.
He added that the Kazakh economy would experience "fundamental changes."