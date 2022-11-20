Indian Space Research Organization to Launch PSLV-C54 Rocket With Nano Satellites on Nov 26

International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
The PSLV-C54 is the 56th mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
In yet another space mission, the Indian Space Research Organization is gearing up for the launch of the PSLV-C54 with Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites on board.The launch is scheduled to take place at 11.46 am on Saturday, November 26 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as the Sriharikota Spaceport.A senior ISRO official told Indian newswire PTI on Sunday that the satellites that will be launched into space include India's Oceansat-3 (EOS-06), two Thybolt satellites - Thybolt-1 &amp; Thybolt-2 - from Dhruva Space, BhutanSat (aka INS-2B), Pixxel's Anand satellite, and Switzerland's four Astrocast from Spaceflight US.
11:48 GMT 20.11.2022
This photograph released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) carrying Brazil's Amazonia- 1 and other satellites lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
This photograph released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) carrying Brazil's Amazonia- 1 and other satellites lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
The PSLV-C54 is the 56th mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
In yet another space mission, the Indian Space Research Organization is gearing up for the launch of the PSLV-C54 with Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites on board.
The launch is scheduled to take place at 11.46 am on Saturday, November 26 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as the Sriharikota Spaceport.
A senior ISRO official told Indian newswire PTI on Sunday that the satellites that will be launched into space include India's Oceansat-3 (EOS-06), two Thybolt satellites - Thybolt-1 & Thybolt-2 - from Dhruva Space, BhutanSat (aka INS-2B), Pixxel's Anand satellite, and Switzerland's four Astrocast from Spaceflight US.
