https://sputniknews.com/20221120/indian-space-research-organization-to-launch-pslv-c54-rocket-with-nano-satellites-on-nov-26-1104456267.html

Indian Space Research Organization to Launch PSLV-C54 Rocket With Nano Satellites on Nov 26

Indian Space Research Organization to Launch PSLV-C54 Rocket With Nano Satellites on Nov 26

The PSLV-C54 is the 56th mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T11:48+0000

2022-11-20T11:48+0000

2022-11-20T11:48+0000

india

indian space research organization (isro)

rocket launch

rocket launch

rocket launch site

rocket launcher

satellite

satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100398601_0:148:1200:823_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef9d1019e909f33a639cce3c9e0d9e5.jpg

In yet another space mission, the Indian Space Research Organization is gearing up for the launch of the PSLV-C54 with Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites on board.The launch is scheduled to take place at 11.46 am on Saturday, November 26 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as the Sriharikota Spaceport.A senior ISRO official told Indian newswire PTI on Sunday that the satellites that will be launched into space include India's Oceansat-3 (EOS-06), two Thybolt satellites - Thybolt-1 & Thybolt-2 - from Dhruva Space, BhutanSat (aka INS-2B), Pixxel's Anand satellite, and Switzerland's four Astrocast from Spaceflight US.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

indian space research org to launch pslv-c54, oceansat-3 launch , isro, pslv-c54, rocket, oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites, november, all about pslv-c54, what is pslv-c54, satellites launch of countries