https://sputniknews.com/20221120/indian-space-research-organization-to-launch-pslv-c54-rocket-with-nano-satellites-on-nov-26-1104456267.html
Indian Space Research Organization to Launch PSLV-C54 Rocket With Nano Satellites on Nov 26
Indian Space Research Organization to Launch PSLV-C54 Rocket With Nano Satellites on Nov 26
The PSLV-C54 is the 56th mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T11:48+0000
2022-11-20T11:48+0000
2022-11-20T11:48+0000
india
indian space research organization (isro)
rocket launch
rocket launch
rocket launch site
rocket launcher
satellite
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100398601_0:148:1200:823_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef9d1019e909f33a639cce3c9e0d9e5.jpg
In yet another space mission, the Indian Space Research Organization is gearing up for the launch of the PSLV-C54 with Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites on board.The launch is scheduled to take place at 11.46 am on Saturday, November 26 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as the Sriharikota Spaceport.A senior ISRO official told Indian newswire PTI on Sunday that the satellites that will be launched into space include India's Oceansat-3 (EOS-06), two Thybolt satellites - Thybolt-1 & Thybolt-2 - from Dhruva Space, BhutanSat (aka INS-2B), Pixxel's Anand satellite, and Switzerland's four Astrocast from Spaceflight US.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100398601_0:35:1200:935_1920x0_80_0_0_97f46f2ea12164b50135e422d79fc5df.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
indian space research org to launch pslv-c54, oceansat-3 launch , isro, pslv-c54, rocket, oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites, november, all about pslv-c54, what is pslv-c54, satellites launch of countries
indian space research org to launch pslv-c54, oceansat-3 launch , isro, pslv-c54, rocket, oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites, november, all about pslv-c54, what is pslv-c54, satellites launch of countries
Indian Space Research Organization to Launch PSLV-C54 Rocket With Nano Satellites on Nov 26
The PSLV-C54 is the 56th mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
In yet another space mission, the Indian Space Research Organization is gearing up for the launch of the PSLV-C54 with Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites on board.
The launch is scheduled to take place at 11.46 am on Saturday, November 26 at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as the Sriharikota Spaceport.
A senior ISRO official told Indian newswire PTI on Sunday that the satellites that will be launched into space include India's Oceansat-3 (EOS-06), two Thybolt satellites - Thybolt-1 & Thybolt-2 - from Dhruva Space, BhutanSat (aka INS-2B), Pixxel's Anand satellite, and Switzerland's four Astrocast from Spaceflight US.