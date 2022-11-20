International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221120/germanys-ruling-coalitions-rating-at-lowest-since-elections-poll-shows-1104453715.html
Germany's Ruling Coalition's Rating at Lowest Since Elections, Poll Shows
Germany's Ruling Coalition's Rating at Lowest Since Elections, Poll Shows
The rating of the ruling coalition in Germany is at its lowest level since the Bundestag elections, which were held on September 26, 2021. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T09:35+0000
2022-11-20T09:42+0000
world
germany
social democratic party of germany (spd)
poll
bundestag
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105798/34/1057983455_0:225:5416:3272_1920x0_80_0_0_d7dca37cca01e01501a44f4cba369f2a.jpg
The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens lost one percentage point each this week, according to data from the "Sonntagstrend" (Sunday Trend) survey, conducted by the sociological institute Insa.The 'Left Party' recorded a 1 percent increase in its rating. The rating of the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), the bloc of CDU/CSU and Alternatives for Germany (AfD) remained unchanged.Thus, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Greens and the FDP collectively scored 44 percent, which is 2 percent less than last week. This is the lowest rating of the ruling coalition in Sunday's poll since the Bundestag elections.The opposition parties represented in the Bundestag together have gained 48 percent.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105798/34/1057983455_378:0:5039:3496_1920x0_80_0_0_38f8979e08eaa41cd465e3440e65742e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, ruling coalition, rating
germany, ruling coalition, rating

Germany's Ruling Coalition's Rating at Lowest Since Elections, Poll Shows

09:35 GMT 20.11.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 20.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Michael SohnInterior view of the plenar hall of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
Interior view of the plenar hall of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The rating of the ruling coalition in Germany is at its lowest level since the Bundestag elections, which were held on September 26, 2021.
The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens lost one percentage point each this week, according to data from the "Sonntagstrend" (Sunday Trend) survey, conducted by the sociological institute Insa.
The 'Left Party' recorded a 1 percent increase in its rating. The rating of the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), the bloc of CDU/CSU and Alternatives for Germany (AfD) remained unchanged.
Thus, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Greens and the FDP collectively scored 44 percent, which is 2 percent less than last week. This is the lowest rating of the ruling coalition in Sunday's poll since the Bundestag elections.
The opposition parties represented in the Bundestag together have gained 48 percent.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала