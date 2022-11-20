https://sputniknews.com/20221120/germanys-ruling-coalitions-rating-at-lowest-since-elections-poll-shows-1104453715.html

Germany's Ruling Coalition's Rating at Lowest Since Elections, Poll Shows

Germany's Ruling Coalition's Rating at Lowest Since Elections, Poll Shows

The rating of the ruling coalition in Germany is at its lowest level since the Bundestag elections, which were held on September 26, 2021. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Greens lost one percentage point each this week, according to data from the "Sonntagstrend" (Sunday Trend) survey, conducted by the sociological institute Insa.The 'Left Party' recorded a 1 percent increase in its rating. The rating of the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), the bloc of CDU/CSU and Alternatives for Germany (AfD) remained unchanged.Thus, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Greens and the FDP collectively scored 44 percent, which is 2 percent less than last week. This is the lowest rating of the ruling coalition in Sunday's poll since the Bundestag elections.The opposition parties represented in the Bundestag together have gained 48 percent.

