G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Test Launch, Call For 'Robust' Response by UNSC

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Test Launch, Call For 'Robust' Response by UNSC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have condemned... 20.11.2022

The statement published by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Sunday called for a "robust response" by the international community and the UN Security Council (UNSC).The ministers also called for a "united and robust response" by the global community, including the need for further "significant measures" to be taken by the UNSC.On Friday, North Korea launched what was preliminarily identified as a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the US mainland. The South Korean military reported that the missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and reached an altitude of 6,100 kilometers at a maximum speed of Mach 22, which is 22 times faster than the speed of sound. According to the Japanese officials, the missile fell about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island within Japan's exclusive economic zone.The new launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan and warned the US and its allies that Pyongyang would respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence.North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, Pyongyang launched more than 20 short-range missiles. North Korea said its military-related activities came in response to provocations by South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

