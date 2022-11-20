https://sputniknews.com/20221120/fire-breaks-out-in-moscow-reaching-area-of-over-20000-square-feet-emergency-services-1104467329.html
Fire Breaks Out in Moscow, Reaching Area of Over 20,000 Square Feet: Emergency Services
Fire Breaks Out in Moscow, Reaching Area of Over 20,000 Square Feet: Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out in the center of Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square on Sunday, with its area reaching 1,900 square meters (20,451 square... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T13:58+0000
2022-11-20T13:58+0000
2022-11-20T13:58+0000
russia
russia
fire
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103473/06/1034730619_0:207:2907:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_27a1b4c033417ec65e82fbd0e2940949.jpg
The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, with the helicopter on standby.At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.EMERCOM added that ceilings between the first and second floors of the building partially collapsed.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103473/06/1034730619_88:0:2819:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2663830d19f231d31cf19ba2840a8a6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fire, moscow, emergency services
fire, moscow, emergency services
Fire Breaks Out in Moscow, Reaching Area of Over 20,000 Square Feet: Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire broke out in the center of Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square on Sunday, with its area reaching 1,900 square meters (20,451 square feet), the emergency services told Sputnik.
The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, with the helicopter on standby.
At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.
EMERCOM added that ceilings between the first and second floors of the building partially collapsed.