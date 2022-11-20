https://sputniknews.com/20221120/fire-at-depot-in-moscow-kills-2-people-emergency-services-1104471936.html

Fire at Depot in Moscow Kills 2 People: Emergency Services

Fire at Depot in Moscow Kills 2 People: Emergency Services

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire that broke out in the center of Russia's Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square has killed two people, the emergency services told Sputnik. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T18:52+0000

2022-11-20T18:52+0000

2022-11-20T18:52+0000

russia

moscow

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104471786_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc55bdde4d20a3f41400bc1299ae1fc0.jpg

"Two people died in the fire in a depot near Komsomolskaya Square," the emergencies said.The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, fire