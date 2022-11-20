International
Fire at Depot in Moscow Kills 2 People: Emergency Services
Fire at Depot in Moscow Kills 2 People: Emergency Services
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire that broke out in the center of Russia's Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square has killed two people, the emergency services told Sputnik.
"Two people died in the fire in a depot near Komsomolskaya Square," the emergencies said.The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.
18:52 GMT 20.11.2022
Smoke rises into the air near Komsomolskaya Square in central Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire that broke out in the center of Russia's Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square has killed two people, the emergency services told Sputnik.
"Two people died in the fire in a depot near Komsomolskaya Square," the emergencies said.
The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.
At the same time, firefighters managed to evacuate seven people from the site and installed a lifting mechanism to access the burning building.
