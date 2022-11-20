International
LIVE: Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar's Al Khor to watch the opening game of the 2022 World Cup between host Qatar and Ecuador.The match will be preceded by the official opening ceremony with artists and musicians entertaining the crowd ahead of the curtain raiser.The first FIFA World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world will take place from 20 November to 18 December. This is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities previously reported that hosting the event will cost the country about $200Bln for the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and to rebuild on a large scale the country's entire infrastructure.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar

