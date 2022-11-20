https://sputniknews.com/20221120/fans-arrive-at-al-bayt-stadium-for-fifa-world-cup-opening-match-in-qatar-1104448780.html
Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
FIFA World Cup will be taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-20T14:32+0000
2022-11-20T14:32+0000
2022-11-20T14:32+0000
qatar
fifa world cup 2022
football
2022 fifa world cup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103195/69/1031956931_59:0:3351:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_6c06d72f1ddfa9af51d7b91ed06d6860.jpg
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar's Al Khor to watch the opening game of the 2022 World Cup between host Qatar and Ecuador.The match will be preceded by the official opening ceremony with artists and musicians entertaining the crowd ahead of the curtain raiser.The first FIFA World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world will take place from 20 November to 18 December. This is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities previously reported that hosting the event will cost the country about $200Bln for the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and to rebuild on a large scale the country's entire infrastructure.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103195/69/1031956931_470:0:2939:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_2695fa1fa7f349dd5aa0db46a9e9d776.jpg
Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
2022-11-20T14:32+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fifa, world cup 2022, qatar, fifa world cup opening, fifa world cup first match, fifa fans doha
fifa, world cup 2022, qatar, fifa world cup opening, fifa world cup first match, fifa fans doha
Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar
FIFA World Cup will be taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha.
Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar's Al Khor to watch the opening game of the 2022 World Cup between host Qatar and Ecuador.
The match will be preceded by the official opening ceremony with artists and musicians entertaining the crowd ahead of the curtain raiser.
The first FIFA World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world will take place from 20 November to 18 December. This is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities previously reported that hosting the event will cost the country about $200Bln for the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and to rebuild on a large scale the country's entire infrastructure.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!