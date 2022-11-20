https://sputniknews.com/20221120/fans-arrive-at-al-bayt-stadium-for-fifa-world-cup-opening-match-in-qatar-1104448780.html

Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar

Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar

FIFA World Cup will be taking place from 20 November to 18 December in Doha. 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T14:32+0000

2022-11-20T14:32+0000

2022-11-20T14:32+0000

qatar

fifa world cup 2022

football

2022 fifa world cup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103195/69/1031956931_59:0:3351:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_6c06d72f1ddfa9af51d7b91ed06d6860.jpg

Sputnik comes live as fans arrive at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar's Al Khor to watch the opening game of the 2022 World Cup between host Qatar and Ecuador.The match will be preceded by the official opening ceremony with artists and musicians entertaining the crowd ahead of the curtain raiser.The first FIFA World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world will take place from 20 November to 18 December. This is expected to be the most expensive World Cup in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities previously reported that hosting the event will cost the country about $200Bln for the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and to rebuild on a large scale the country's entire infrastructure.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar Fans Arrive at Al-Bayt Stadium for FIFA World Cup Opening Match in Qatar 2022-11-20T14:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fifa, world cup 2022, qatar, fifa world cup opening, fifa world cup first match, fifa fans doha