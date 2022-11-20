Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Americans Want Trump's Administration Policies to Return

International
"Everywhere I've gone for the last two years, I've heard people tell me that they want to get back to the policies of that administration. The Trump-Pence administration delivered for the American people," Pence told American broadcaster.The politician went on to say that Biden's policies resulted into "the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," the economy in recession, "a gusher of spending in Washington, D.C.," and "the worst inflation in 40 years.""Well, I just think there'll be better choices," Pence added, when asked about his support to a Republican Party nominee even if it is former US President Donald Trump.Trump announced his latest presidential bid on Tuesday, a week after the Republican Party failed to gain control of the Senate and an anticipated broad wave of support for them never materialized in the House midterms.Biden has yet to formally announce a reelection bid, saying earlier this month that he will decide on the matter next year.
18:34 GMT 20.11.2022 (Updated: 18:36 GMT 20.11.2022)
© AP Photo / Meg KinnardFormer Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. Pence made his second trip to the state in less than a week to headline an event for the crisis pregnancy center in early-voting South Carolina as he continues to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ex-US Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the Americans would like a return of the former Trump-Pence administration policies before incumbent US President Joe Biden came into office.
"Everywhere I've gone for the last two years, I've heard people tell me that they want to get back to the policies of that administration. The Trump-Pence administration delivered for the American people," Pence told American broadcaster.
The politician went on to say that Biden's policies resulted into "the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," the economy in recession, "a gusher of spending in Washington, D.C.," and "the worst inflation in 40 years."
"Well, I just think there'll be better choices," Pence added, when asked about his support to a Republican Party nominee even if it is former US President Donald Trump.
Trump announced his latest presidential bid on Tuesday, a week after the Republican Party failed to gain control of the Senate and an anticipated broad wave of support for them never materialized in the House midterms.
Biden has yet to formally announce a reelection bid, saying earlier this month that he will decide on the matter next year.
