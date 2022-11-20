https://sputniknews.com/20221120/eurozone-inflation-accelerated-to-record-106--in-october-eurostat-1104446886.html

Eurozone Inflation Accelerated to Record 10.6% in October: Eurostat

Eurozone Inflation Accelerated to Record 10.6% in October: Eurostat

In recent months, protests have swept across several European countries as citizens demand pay rises, urgent measures to tackle rising inflation and... 20.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-20T05:16+0000

2022-11-20T05:16+0000

2022-11-20T05:16+0000

world

eu

eurozone

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094386756_0:31:3433:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_df728bbb727b0957219fbe69934074c6.jpg

The annual inflation in eurozone countries accelerated to a record 10.6% in October from 9.9% a month earlier, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Thursday.In 27 EU countries, the annual price growth in October was 11.5% after an increase of 10.9% a month earlier. Relative to the previous month, prices in the EU increased by 1.4%. The lowest inflation in annual terms in October was observed in France (7.1%) and Malta (7.4%). The highest growth in consumer prices was recorded in Estonia (22.5%), Lithuania (22.1%) and Hungary (21.9%). In Germany, annual inflation accelerated to 11.6% from 10.9% in September, in Italy - to 12.6% after 9.4%. in Spain, it slowed down to 7.3% from 9%.Besides inflation, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas, and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

https://sputniknews.com/20221119/major-trade-union-in-uk-announces-protest-amid-record-inflation-1104414332.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu, eurozone, inflation