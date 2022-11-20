https://sputniknews.com/20221120/africans-welcome-cop27-loss--damage-deal-but-demand-more-decisive-action-1104449503.html

Africans Welcome COP27 'Loss & Damage' Deal, But Demand More Decisive Action

Africans Welcome COP27 'Loss & Damage' Deal, But Demand More Decisive Action

African officials and observers expressed different opinions concerning the recently achieved agreement on the "loss and damage" deal.

2022-11-20T11:44+0000

2022-11-20T11:44+0000

2022-11-20T11:44+0000

africa

africa

climate change

cop27 in egypt

finance

the united nations (un)

nigeria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104278632_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08fdd2ba2484d70fa499e344b37a26cd.jpg

The founding of a "loss and damage" fund has been called "historic" as it inspires hope that the world's richest countries have started to acknowledge their climate responsibilities - not only in word, but in deed.Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, called the decision "an important step towards justice", adding that the agreement "will not be enough, but it is a much-needed political signal to rebuild broken trust".The US expressed support for the development of the fund, announcing $70Mln of extra help for "African partners with climate-resilient agriculture in Southern/Central Africa" as well as "more than $300Mln in 2022 for resilient African food systems".Representatives from Africa, the continent named among those most most suffering from the climate change effects, rejoiced at the decision. Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, Nigeria's minister of the environment who represented his country at the climate conference, said that he looks forward "with optimism to build on the successes of COP27", noting that the development and implementation of the "loss and damage" fund is the concern now.Habil Olaka, chief executive of the Kenya Bankers' Association, described the conference's outcome as "inspiring", adding that it - among other things - helped to draw attention to the role financial institutions play in the climate process.Other African experts and observers, however, were less optimistic about the outcome of the convention, saying that their expectations had been higher. NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the South African energy legal group African Energy Chamber, said that "no deal is often better than a bad deal for Africans, our fight against energy poverty, natural gas development and our young people", referring to his concerns over the way western countries interfere in the development of Africa's energy infrastructure.Mohamed Adow, founder and director of energy and climate think-tank Power Shift Africa expressed his opinion that "the EU is starting to use [the 'loss and damage' deal] as a poison pill to fix old divisions around expanding the donor base".He also pointed out that this year's conference "was billed as an implementation COP", but in fact little progress was made, for example, in winding down fossil fuels.Adow's remarks come as part of the global discussion on the use of fossil fuel. Although international bodies specify that the fossil fuel energy sector is among the main contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, some experts have underlined that the green agenda should not curb the development of Africa's energy resources, which contributes just two or three percent to global gas emissions while suffering disproportionally from the impacts of climate change.A statement by Thuli Makama, Africa Senior Adviser of Oil Change International - a research, communication, and advocacy organization - echoed Adow's comments, identifying the phasing out of fossil fuel as the "first step in protecting our climate and communities", which the COP27 failed to agree to.Returning home from the COP27, Nigeria's Abdullahi once more pointed out how urgent climate issues are, publishing footage of "a once thriving wetland between Chad and Nigeria".

https://sputniknews.com/20221120/cop27-strikes-historic-deal-to-fund-poorer-nations-climate-loss--damage--1104446580.html

africa

nigeria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Petr Baryshnikov

Petr Baryshnikov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Petr Baryshnikov

2022 united nations climate change conference, loss and damage, africa at cop27, climate change in africa, african climate experts, fossil fuel in africa