Zelensky Tests West’s Patience Over Poland Incident; Pelosi Out as Speaker

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including US Speaker of... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

Zelensky tests West’s patience over Poland incident; Pelosi out as Speaker On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including U.S. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, stepping down.

Angie Wong - Political AnalystRick Tumlinson - Co-founder SpaceFund and Earth Light FoundationIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Volodymyr Zelenky's refusal to accept the narrative that Ukraine struck eastern Poland.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Angie Wong about Nancy Pelosi stepping down from her role as US Speaker of the House.In the final hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the moon orbiting mission, Artemis I, launched this week and the return to the moonJ with Rick Tumlinson.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputni

