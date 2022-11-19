https://sputniknews.com/20221119/zelensky-tests-wests-patience-over-poland-incident-pelosi-out-as-speaker--1104411847.html
Zelensky tests West’s patience over Poland incident; Pelosi out as Speaker
Zelensky Tests West’s Patience Over Poland Incident; Pelosi Out as Speaker
04:44 GMT 19.11.2022 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 19.11.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, stepping down.
Angie Wong - Political Analyst
Rick Tumlinson - Co-founder SpaceFund and Earth Light Foundation
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Volodymyr Zelenky's refusal to accept the narrative that Ukraine struck eastern Poland.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Angie Wong about Nancy Pelosi stepping down from her role as US Speaker of the House.
In the final hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the moon orbiting mission, Artemis I, launched this week and the return to the moonJ with Rick Tumlinson.
