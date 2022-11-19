International
WATCH: Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/yellow-vest-activists-hold-rally-in-paris-to-mark-movements-fourth-anniversary-1104418786.html
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Over the past three months, large French trade unions have staged several mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to agitate... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
world
france
yellow vests
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_7294a66c7fb4a43b6949af6f6baed772.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Paris as demonstrators from the Yellow Vest protest group hold a rally on the movement's fourth anniversary.The Yellow Vests began protesting in France on a large scale in November 2018 with their demand that there should be no rise in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items. Protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc646e3b3906757b19d09574489198.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yellow vests, demonstration, paris, anniversary
yellow vests, demonstration, paris, anniversary

Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary

12:57 GMT 19.11.2022
© SputnikYellow Vests protest
Yellow Vests protest - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Over the past three months, large French trade unions have staged several mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to agitate for higher salaries which keep pace with the soaring cost of living.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as demonstrators from the Yellow Vest protest group hold a rally on the movement's fourth anniversary.
The Yellow Vests began protesting in France on a large scale in November 2018 with their demand that there should be no rise in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items. Protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала