https://sputniknews.com/20221119/yellow-vest-activists-hold-rally-in-paris-to-mark-movements-fourth-anniversary-1104418786.html
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Over the past three months, large French trade unions have staged several mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to agitate... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
world
france
yellow vests
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_7294a66c7fb4a43b6949af6f6baed772.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Paris as demonstrators from the Yellow Vest protest group hold a rally on the movement's fourth anniversary.The Yellow Vests began protesting in France on a large scale in November 2018 with their demand that there should be no rise in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items. Protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc646e3b3906757b19d09574489198.jpg
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
2022-11-19T12:57+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
yellow vests, demonstration, paris, anniversary
yellow vests, demonstration, paris, anniversary
Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Over the past three months, large French trade unions have staged several mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to agitate for higher salaries which keep pace with the soaring cost of living.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as demonstrators from the Yellow Vest protest group hold a rally on the movement's fourth anniversary.
The Yellow Vests began protesting in France on a large scale in November 2018 with their demand that there should be no rise in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items. Protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!