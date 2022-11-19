https://sputniknews.com/20221119/yellow-vest-activists-hold-rally-in-paris-to-mark-movements-fourth-anniversary-1104418786.html

Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary

Over the past three months, large French trade unions have staged several mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to agitate... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Paris as demonstrators from the Yellow Vest protest group hold a rally on the movement's fourth anniversary.The Yellow Vests began protesting in France on a large scale in November 2018 with their demand that there should be no rise in fuel tax and gas prices. The movement then expanded its list of demands to incorporate a range of social and political items. Protests are often accompanied by riots and clashes with the police.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

