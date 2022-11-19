https://sputniknews.com/20221119/wapo-publisher-biden-admins-immunity-approval-for-mbs-granting-a-license-to-kill-1104415076.html

WaPo Publisher: Biden Admin's Immunity Approval for MBS 'Granting a License to Kill'

WaPo Publisher: Biden Admin’s Immunity Approval for MBS ‘Granting a License to Kill’

2022-11-19

Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan issued a scathing rebuke of the Biden administration’s decision to grant immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.Thursday night, Justice Department lawyers, at the request of the State Department, filed a court document stating that bin Salman qualifies for legal immunity because he was recently appointed as the prime minister of Saudi Arabia by his father, King Salman.The immunity essentially ends any civil lawsuits against bin Salman over the murder of Khashoggi. The decision was also criticized by Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz and DAWN, a human rights organization that Khashoggi founded. They were suing bin Salman over Khashoggi’s murder.Bin Salman denied the accusations and requested immunity from prosecution, citing his role as crown prince and various positions in the Saudi government. However, sovereign immunity normally only applies to a head of state, head of government, or a foreign minister. But just days before the Biden administration was supposed to rule on that order, bin Salman was appointed as prime minister, forcing the State Department to ask for a delay.In 2019, then-candidate Biden said that he as president he would punish senior Saudi leaders for Khashoggi’s death and other human rights violations during the DNC primary debates.The apparent reversal from the Biden administration did not go unnoticed by critics of the Saudi regime.In August, the Biden administration also approved a $3 billion weapons sale to Saudi Arabia.Whitson also said the appointment of bin Salman to prime minister was a “ploy” to get the Biden administration to grant him immunity.Biden took a highly criticized trip to Saudi Arabia in July. After the trip, Biden told reporters he confronted bin Salman about Khashoggi’s death. However, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister A​del al-Jubier denied the conversation took place. Biden continues to insist that it did.The relationship with Saudi Arabia has been rocky over the past year. The White House hoped that Biden’s visit would help ease tensions but it seemingly had the opposite effect. Last month, OPEC+ which Saudi Arabia leads, announced that they would be cutting oil production. The United States and Europe have been dealing with an energy crisis due to sanctions the West put on Russia. The Biden administration saw the OPEC+ production cut as a direct affront and said their relationship with the Saudi government was being reevaluated.

