US Reports About Wrangel Island Issue Provocative, Such Initiatives Are Extremist, Envoy Says

US Reports About Wrangel Island Issue Provocative, Such Initiatives Are Extremist, Envoy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ideas circulating in the US press about the "return" of Wrangel Island to the United States are extremist, and it is undeniable that the... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Our country has full sovereignty over this northern territory and coastal waters," Korchunov told Sputnik, adding that attempts to question this "are provocative in nature and are made solely for the purpose of personal PR."He emphasized that he did not think that the authorities in Washington would risk at any serious level raising the territorial issue in relation to the Russian-US border, as that would lead to an immediate response from Moscow.Earlier this week, US media reported that the United States could have a claim on Wrangel Island, which is located in the Arctic Ocean in Russia's far east, between the East Siberian Sea and the Chukchi Sea.

