UN: 3.6 Billion People Live With Substandard Toilets

UN: 3.6 Billion People Live With Substandard Toilets

World Toilet Day was founded by the UN and is held every year on 19 November. The day is designed to remind everyone of the importance of overcoming the global... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

Roughly half the world's population lives with substandard toilets, according to the United Nations (UN).As noted, 1.7 billion people living on Earth do not even have basic sanitation services, including people from rural areas in the least developed countries.According to the UN, one of the important tasks which will bring sustainable development is "providing the whole world with safe toilets for everyone". The approximate deadline for achieving the plan is 2030.World Toilet Day was made an official international day by the UN General Assembly in 2013. It is observed every 19 November and is designed to stimulate action to overcome the global sanitation crisis.

2022

