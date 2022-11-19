https://sputniknews.com/20221119/ukraine-seizes-russian-companys-assets-worth-1mln---ministry-1104443318.html
Ukraine Seizes Russian Company's Assets Worth $1Mln - Ministry
Ukraine Seizes Russian Company's Assets Worth $1Mln - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Kiev have seized the assets of a Russian fuel and lubricant company worth 40 million hryvnias ($1... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-19T19:35+0000
2022-11-19T19:35+0000
2022-11-19T19:35+0000
russia
seized property
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101241999_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd30515aa8b75875f740e6f40e3d3b0.jpg
The investigation has established that the entity was registered in Russia, the statement read.In July, Ukraine seized assets worth 2.1 billion hryvnias ($71 million) in assets from the Russian oil company Rosneft, gas firm Gazprom and nuclear energy company Rosatom.Earlier seizures of Russian assets targeted Russian oil company Tatneft and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, among others.The ministry added that the prosecutor general's office was conducting a pre-trial probe.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101241999_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfbe9c4f6a802976fff82a085c56eb2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, seized property
Ukraine Seizes Russian Company's Assets Worth $1Mln - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Kiev have seized the assets of a Russian fuel and lubricant company worth 40 million hryvnias ($1 million) and transferred them to the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.
"The law enforcement officers have stripped the assets of a Russian company worth 40 million hryvnias. The company has been selling fuels and lubricants. The seized fuel was transferred to the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said on Telegram.
The investigation has established that the entity was registered in Russia, the statement read.
In July, Ukraine seized assets worth 2.1 billion hryvnias ($71 million) in assets from the Russian oil company Rosneft, gas firm Gazprom and nuclear energy company Rosatom.
Earlier seizures of Russian assets targeted Russian oil company Tatneft and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, among others.
The ministry added that the prosecutor general's office was conducting a pre-trial probe.