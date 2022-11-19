https://sputniknews.com/20221119/ukraine-seizes-russian-companys-assets-worth-1mln---ministry-1104443318.html

Ukraine Seizes Russian Company's Assets Worth $1Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian law enforcement officers in Kiev have seized the assets of a Russian fuel and lubricant company worth 40 million hryvnias ($1... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

The investigation has established that the entity was registered in Russia, the statement read.In July, Ukraine seized assets worth 2.1 billion hryvnias ($71 million) in assets from the Russian oil company Rosneft, gas firm Gazprom and nuclear energy company Rosatom.Earlier seizures of Russian assets targeted Russian oil company Tatneft and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, among others.The ministry added that the prosecutor general's office was conducting a pre-trial probe.

