International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221119/turkey-attacks-kobani-in-northern-syria---sdf-1104445308.html
Turkey Attacks Kobani in Northern Syria - SDF
Turkey Attacks Kobani in Northern Syria - SDF
MOSCOW - Turkey is attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an SDF representative... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-19T23:43+0000
2022-11-19T23:43+0000
military
turkey
syria
syrian kurds
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104445162_0:134:3073:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_ba45928488641f138e427f328923ad12.jpg
"Kobane, the city that defeated ISIS,* is subjected to bombardment by the aircraft of the Turkish occupation," Farhad Shami, the head of the SDF media center, said on Twitter late on Saturday night.Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.On Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.Both Turkey and Washington consider the PKK a terrorist organization. However, they disagree on the status of other Syrian Kurdish groups, which have allied with the United States in its fight against ISIS in Syria.*IS is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104445162_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df53c5fb7250b1a5d115189d0e767cfe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, syria, syrian kurds, kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
turkey, syria, syrian kurds, kurdistan workers' party (pkk)

Turkey Attacks Kobani in Northern Syria - SDF

23:43 GMT 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ghaith AlsayedSyria Turkey
Syria Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW - Turkey is attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an SDF representative says.
"Kobane, the city that defeated ISIS,* is subjected to bombardment by the aircraft of the Turkish occupation," Farhad Shami, the head of the SDF media center, said on Twitter late on Saturday night.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.
On Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.
Both Turkey and Washington consider the PKK a terrorist organization. However, they disagree on the status of other Syrian Kurdish groups, which have allied with the United States in its fight against ISIS in Syria.

*IS is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала