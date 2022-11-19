https://sputniknews.com/20221119/turkey-attacks-kobani-in-northern-syria---sdf-1104445308.html

MOSCOW - Turkey is attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an SDF representative... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Kobane, the city that defeated ISIS,* is subjected to bombardment by the aircraft of the Turkish occupation," Farhad Shami, the head of the SDF media center, said on Twitter late on Saturday night.Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack that occurred in the center of Istanbul came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.On Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion.Both Turkey and Washington consider the PKK a terrorist organization. However, they disagree on the status of other Syrian Kurdish groups, which have allied with the United States in its fight against ISIS in Syria.*IS is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization

