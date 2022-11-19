Russia's First Deputy PM 'Cautiously Optimistic' About US Position as 2023 APEC Chair

"You know, I drew attention to the fact that during today's speech by the Vice-President of the US dedicated to this transition, no attacks against Russia were made. The US agenda was announced: the main priorities, they are more or less clear. These are inclusive growth, decarbonization, the fight against the manifestations of the climate crisis, issues of gender equality, support for small businesses. In fact, this is the development of the priorities that were laid down at the present summit. But I think that this agenda will be adjusted by the development of the crisis phenomena that I have mentioned. And the fact that the Americans did not say anything in their opening remarks today about the issues that they have recently been building so persistently in connection with Ukraine, I think this is a good sign," Belousov said.