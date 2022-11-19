https://sputniknews.com/20221119/russia-uses-first-unmanned-reconnaissance-strike-system-in-ukraine-source-says-1104419087.html

Russia Uses First Unmanned Reconnaissance, Strike System in Ukraine, Source Says

Russia Uses First Unmanned Reconnaissance, Strike System in Ukraine, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have used the first unmanned reconnaissance and strike system during the special military operation in Ukraine, which ensures... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T06:06+0000

2022-11-19T06:06+0000

2022-11-19T06:06+0000

military

russia

uav

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083405110_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79386c017823d5e57ea2b5b60daab9c9.jpg

"Russia has created a reconnaissance strike system that includes both reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes and ZALA Aero strike drones. The system was tested during the special military operation and showed high detection and destruction efficiency in tactical and operational-tactical depth of such typical targets as accumulations of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery systems and enemy air defense systems," the source said.The source specified that the system includes drones such as ZALA 421-16E, as well as Russian loitering munitions Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 (formerly the Lancet), and the KUB kamikaze drone.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, uav