https://sputniknews.com/20221119/over-360-migrants-found-abandoned-in-southern-mexico---inm-1104415246.html
Over 360 Migrants Found Abandoned in Southern Mexico - INM
Over 360 Migrants Found Abandoned in Southern Mexico - INM
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico's National Guard and the Migration National Institute (INM) have found a group of 368 migrants abandoned in a secret camp in the... 19.11.2022
Over 360 Migrants Found Abandoned in Southern Mexico - INM

03:47 GMT 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory BullMigrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
