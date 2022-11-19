International
WATCH: Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
India
Manika Batra Makes History Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze at Asian Table Tennis Event
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on made history on Saturday when she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup tournament, held in Bangkok, Thailand.She won the bronze medal by defeating World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata 4-2. The Indian paddler defeated her opponent 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.Apart from becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at Asian Cup, Batra, who is currently ranked No.44 in the world, was also the first Indian woman to qualify for the semifinals in the tournament. She also became the second Indian after Chetan Baboor to reach the semifinals of the championship.Before going for the bronze medal match, the Indian player lost to Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinals 2-4.Batra started her tournament by defeating world number seven Chen Xingtong of China in the first round by 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).Despite her loss in the semifinals, Batra became the Indian to register the best finish in the 39-year history of the tournament. Prior to Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan finished sixth in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament.
15:46 GMT 19.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULATIndia's Manika Batra competes against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska during her women's singles round 2 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
India's Manika Batra competes against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska during her women's singles round 2 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
The Asian Cup is an annual table tennis competition organized by the International Table Tennis Federation and Asian Table Tennis Union. The current edition of the tournament took place at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19. The tournament serves as qualification event for the World Cup.
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on made history on Saturday when she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup tournament, held in Bangkok, Thailand.
She won the bronze medal by defeating World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata 4-2. The Indian paddler defeated her opponent 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.
Apart from becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at Asian Cup, Batra, who is currently ranked No.44 in the world, was also the first Indian woman to qualify for the semifinals in the tournament. She also became the second Indian after Chetan Baboor to reach the semifinals of the championship.
© Photo : Twitter/@Media_SAIManika Batra Scripts History by Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze Medal in Asian Cup
Manika Batra Scripts History by Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze Medal in Asian Cup - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
Manika Batra Scripts History by Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze Medal in Asian Cup
© Photo : Twitter/@Media_SAI
Before going for the bronze medal match, the Indian player lost to Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinals 2-4.
Batra started her tournament by defeating world number seven Chen Xingtong of China in the first round by 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).
Despite her loss in the semifinals, Batra became the Indian to register the best finish in the 39-year history of the tournament. Prior to Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan finished sixth in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament.
