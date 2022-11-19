https://sputniknews.com/20221119/manika-batra-makes-history-becoming-first-indian-woman-to-win-bronze-at-asian-table-tennis-event-1104432720.html
Manika Batra Makes History Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze at Asian Table Tennis Event
Manika Batra Makes History Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze at Asian Table Tennis Event
The Asian Cup is an annual table tennis competition organized by the International Table Tennis Federation and Asian Table Tennis Union. The current edition of... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-19T15:46+0000
2022-11-19T15:46+0000
2022-11-19T15:46+0000
india
sports
table tennis
history
bangkok
thailand
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104435420_0:65:3071:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_c97524e1f60a4370eda980e70ba7d302.jpg
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on made history on Saturday when she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup tournament, held in Bangkok, Thailand.She won the bronze medal by defeating World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata 4-2. The Indian paddler defeated her opponent 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.Apart from becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at Asian Cup, Batra, who is currently ranked No.44 in the world, was also the first Indian woman to qualify for the semifinals in the tournament. She also became the second Indian after Chetan Baboor to reach the semifinals of the championship.Before going for the bronze medal match, the Indian player lost to Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinals 2-4.Batra started her tournament by defeating world number seven Chen Xingtong of China in the first round by 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).Despite her loss in the semifinals, Batra became the Indian to register the best finish in the 39-year history of the tournament. Prior to Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan finished sixth in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament.
bangkok
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104435420_84:0:2815:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a53b7ee71c05e137fb69fc4a6ff7f2eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
sports, table tennis, history, bangkok, thailand
sports, table tennis, history, bangkok, thailand
Manika Batra Makes History Becoming First Indian Woman to Win Bronze at Asian Table Tennis Event
The Asian Cup is an annual table tennis competition organized by the International Table Tennis Federation and Asian Table Tennis Union. The current edition of the tournament took place at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19. The tournament serves as qualification event for the World Cup.
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra on made history
on Saturday when she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup tournament, held in Bangkok, Thailand.
She won the bronze medal by defeating World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata 4-2. The Indian paddler defeated her opponent 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.
Apart from becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at Asian Cup, Batra, who is currently ranked No.44 in the world, was also the first Indian woman to qualify for the semifinals in the tournament. She also became the second Indian after Chetan Baboor to reach the semifinals of the championship.
Before going for the bronze medal match, the Indian player lost to Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinals 2-4.
Batra started her tournament by defeating world number seven Chen Xingtong of China in the first round by 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).
Despite her loss in the semifinals, Batra became the Indian to register the best finish in the 39-year history of the tournament. Prior to Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan finished sixth in the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament.