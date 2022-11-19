International
WATCH: Yellow Vest Activists Hold Rally in Paris to Mark Movement's Fourth Anniversary
Indian Politicians Of All Parties Commemorate First Woman Prime Minister on Anniversary Of Her Birth
Indian Politicians Of All Parties Commemorate First Woman Prime Minister on Anniversary Of Her Birth
India's first and, to date, only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She was born on... 19.11.2022
india
indira gandhi
indian national congress
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
rahul gandhi
sonia gandhi
narendra modi
narendra modi
politics
domestic politics
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107734/95/1077349570_0:123:1003:687_1920x0_80_0_0_a7dd1d754381d46b5bf9b6c2bc228116.jpg
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians across all parties paid homage to India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on what would have been her 105th birthday on Saturday.Modi, who will commence his three-day campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, paid his tributes via a tweet.Federal Minister Nitin Gadkari also showed his respect for the country’s first woman Prime Minister in a tweet.BJP parliamentarian and grandson of Indira Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, also remembered her. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “My tributes to the mother of the country and my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary who didn’t only show leadership but also generosity; was not only strong but also a mother.” Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president and daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi, left floral tributes at her memorial - Shakti Sthal (Place of Strength) - in Delhi. She was accompanied by present party chief Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge.She also attended a special event in New Delhi entitled “Spirit of Unity” where the theme was "75 years of independence".Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Kharge, other senior Congress party politicians also paid their homage to Indira Gandhi.Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Campaign), also left a floral tribute to the former Prime Minister on during his march.He also posted a video on his official Twitter account and prayed for her as Goddess Durga and Kali. His caption for the video was in Hindi and said: “She grew up in the freedom struggle, learnt from the great leaders of India, was her father's darling. She was Durga for the country and Kali for the enemies – fearless, Tejaswini, Priyadarshini.”Earlier in the day, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh told the media that to mark the 105th birthday of the former prime minister, “only female lawmakers, parliamentarians, party workers and members of local administrative bodies, will walk in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Campaign) with Rahul Gandhi to show mahila shakti (women power)”.Apart from this, politicians of other parties also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.Indira Gandhi was elected as India's third prime minister in 1966. During her leadership, India went to war with Pakistan in support of the independence movement in East Pakistan, and the subsequent creation of Bangladesh. Gandhi’s tenure also saw a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977.
Indian Politicians Of All Parties Commemorate First Woman Prime Minister on Anniversary Of Her Birth

12:25 GMT 19.11.2022
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C. 1n 1966
 Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C. 1n 1966 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
CC0 / /
International
India
Africa
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
India’s first and, to date, only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi was the daughter of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She was born on 19 November 1917 in Allahabad city of Uttar Pradesh and served as Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians across all parties paid homage to India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on what would have been her 105th birthday on Saturday.
Modi, who will commence his three-day campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, paid his tributes via a tweet.
Federal Minister Nitin Gadkari also showed his respect for the country’s first woman Prime Minister in a tweet.
BJP parliamentarian and grandson of Indira Gandhi, Varun Gandhi, also remembered her. In a tweet in Hindi, he said: “My tributes to the mother of the country and my beloved grandmother on her birth anniversary who didn’t only show leadership but also generosity; was not only strong but also a mother.”
BJP Parliamentaria Varun Gandhi paid Tributes to His Grandmother and India's First Woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
BJP Parliamentaria Varun Gandhi paid Tributes to His Grandmother and India's First Woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
BJP Parliamentaria Varun Gandhi paid Tributes to His Grandmother and India's First Woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
© Photo : Twitter/@varungandhi80
Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president and daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi, left floral tributes at her memorial - Shakti Sthal (Place of Strength) - in Delhi. She was accompanied by present party chief Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge.
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Paid Floral Tributes to India's Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Paid Floral Tributes to India's Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Paid Floral Tributes to India's Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
© Photo : Twitter/@sevadalMRZ
She also attended a special event in New Delhi entitled “Spirit of Unity” where the theme was "75 years of independence".
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Attended a Special Event in Delhi to Celebrate 105th Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Attended a Special Event in Delhi to Celebrate 105th Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Attended a Special Event in Delhi to Celebrate 105th Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi
© Photo : Twitter/@INCIndia
Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Kharge, other senior Congress party politicians also paid their homage to Indira Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Campaign), also left a floral tribute to the former Prime Minister on during his march.
Rahul Gandhi Paid Tributes to Indira Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi Paid Tributes to Indira Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.11.2022
Rahul Gandhi Paid Tributes to Indira Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra
© Photo : Twitter/@INCIndia
He also posted a video on his official Twitter account and prayed for her as Goddess Durga and Kali. His caption for the video was in Hindi and said: “She grew up in the freedom struggle, learnt from the great leaders of India, was her father's darling. She was Durga for the country and Kali for the enemies – fearless, Tejaswini, Priyadarshini.”
Earlier in the day, Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh told the media that to mark the 105th birthday of the former prime minister, “only female lawmakers, parliamentarians, party workers and members of local administrative bodies, will walk in the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India Campaign) with Rahul Gandhi to show mahila shakti (women power)”.
Apart from this, politicians of other parties also paid homage to Indira Gandhi.
Indira Gandhi was elected as India's third prime minister in 1966. During her leadership, India went to war with Pakistan in support of the independence movement in East Pakistan, and the subsequent creation of Bangladesh. Gandhi’s tenure also saw a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977.
