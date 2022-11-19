https://sputniknews.com/20221119/elon-musk-cleans-house-at-twitter-and-voters-confront-local-corruption-1104413401.html
Elon Musk Cleans House at Twitter and Voters Confront Local Corruption
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joe Biden Should Resign, Nancy Pelosi, and Auditing the Ukraine Aid MoneyAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Truckers Strike in Brazil, Lula Supporters, and Indengoous BraziliansIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the similarities between both political parties, Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Ted commented on Nancy Pelosi's performance as House Speaker and predictions for the next Democrat to become House Speaker for Democrats. Ted talked about the GOP investigations into the Biden family and Ukraine's false flag in Poland.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his coverage of protests in Brazil, firearm ownership in Brazil, and election interference in Brazil. Addy explained the situation in Brazil and the days of protest ignored by the Western media. Addy spoke about the Brazilians' concerns about censorship and Brazilians fighting for paper ballots.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:48 GMT 19.11.2022 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 19.11.2022)
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joe Biden Should Resign, Nancy Pelosi, and Auditing the Ukraine Aid Money
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Truckers Strike in Brazil, Lula Supporters, and Indengoous Brazilians
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the similarities between both political parties, Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Ted commented on Nancy Pelosi's performance as House Speaker and predictions for the next Democrat to become House Speaker for Democrats. Ted talked about the GOP investigations into the Biden family and Ukraine's false flag in Poland.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about his coverage of protests in Brazil, firearm ownership in Brazil, and election interference in Brazil. Addy explained the situation in Brazil and the days of protest ignored by the Western media. Addy spoke about the Brazilians' concerns about censorship and Brazilians fighting for paper ballots.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.