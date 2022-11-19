International
Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Truck Collided With LATAM Flight During Takeoff in Peru
Dramatic Footage Captures Moment Truck Collided With LATAM Flight During Takeoff in Peru
The flight had been departing the Peruvian capital of Lima for the South American country's southeastern city of Juliaca. Two deaths were reported among the... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International
A LATAM airlines flight came to an abrupt fiery halt in Lima, Peru, on Friday after a fire truck collided with the plane as it was preparing to take off from the runway.A statement released by the airline indicated there had been no fatalities among the boarded passengers and flight staff; however, it was later confirmed by the company that the two individuals who were inside the crashed vehicle were killed.It's unclear what case the firefighters had been responding to or what failures occurred that allowed the vehicle to comes so close to the plane as it was taxiing for takeoff.Footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing varying vantage points of the accident from within the airport and on the tarmac.One photo released by passenger Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi appeared to show the aftermath of the collision, with the LATAM aircraft leaning on its right wing and doused in fire retardant spray.Additional videos offered a closer look at the damages sustained as passengers were led away from the scene.Flights bound for the Jorge Chavez International Airport were ultimately diverted to nearby airports as officials began to assess the situation. The Lima Airport Partners stated that operations at the airport would be temporarily suspended until 1 p.m. local time on Saturday.An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The prosecutor's office has indicated it is also looking into whether the case will take a possible murder or bodily injury angle.
00:05 GMT 19.11.2022 (Updated: 00:09 GMT 19.11.2022)
The flight had been departing the Peruvian capital of Lima for the South American country's southeastern city of Juliaca. Two deaths were reported among the airports firefighting personnel.
A LATAM airlines flight came to an abrupt fiery halt in Lima, Peru, on Friday after a fire truck collided with the plane as it was preparing to take off from the runway.
A statement released by the airline indicated there had been no fatalities among the boarded passengers and flight staff; however, it was later confirmed by the company that the two individuals who were inside the crashed vehicle were killed.
It's unclear what case the firefighters had been responding to or what failures occurred that allowed the vehicle to comes so close to the plane as it was taxiing for takeoff.
Footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing varying vantage points of the accident from within the airport and on the tarmac.
One photo released by passenger Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi appeared to show the aftermath of the collision, with the LATAM aircraft leaning on its right wing and doused in fire retardant spray.
Additional videos offered a closer look at the damages sustained as passengers were led away from the scene.
Flights bound for the Jorge Chavez International Airport were ultimately diverted to nearby airports as officials began to assess the situation. The Lima Airport Partners stated that operations at the airport would be temporarily suspended until 1 p.m. local time on Saturday.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The prosecutor's office has indicated it is also looking into whether the case will take a possible murder or bodily injury angle.
