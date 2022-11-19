https://sputniknews.com/20221119/cuban-president-diaz-canel-arrives-in-moscow-to-hold-talks-with-russias-putin-1104444150.html

Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Moscow to Hold Talks With Russia's Putin

Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Moscow to Hold Talks With Russia's Putin

MOSCOW, November 19 (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend an... 19.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-19T20:37+0000

2022-11-19T20:37+0000

2022-11-19T20:43+0000

world

cuba

russia

vladimir putin

miguel diaz-canel bermudez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092003279_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_d44da303a6207c193f6ed3279526f0c7.jpg

The plane carrying the Cuban president with his spouse and the delegation landed at around 18:30 GMT at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.Diaz-Canel was welcomed by a military orchestra, which performed the Cuban and Russian anthems.The visit will include negotiations between the two heads of state and the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro who led the Cuban Revolution and was the leader of Cuba from 1953 to 2008.

cuba

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cuba, russia, vladimir putin, miguel diaz-canel bermudez