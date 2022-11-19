https://sputniknews.com/20221119/cuban-president-diaz-canel-arrives-in-moscow-to-hold-talks-with-russias-putin-1104444150.html
Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Moscow to Hold Talks With Russia's Putin
Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Moscow to Hold Talks With Russia's Putin
MOSCOW, November 19 (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend an unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
The plane carrying the Cuban president with his spouse and the delegation landed at around 18:30 GMT at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.
Diaz-Canel was welcomed by a military orchestra, which performed the Cuban and Russian anthems.
The visit will include negotiations between the two heads of state and the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro who led the Cuban Revolution and was the leader of Cuba from 1953 to 2008.
Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Moscow to Hold Talks With Russia's Putin
20:37 GMT 19.11.2022 (Updated: 20:43 GMT 19.11.2022)
MOSCOW, November 19 (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend an unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
The plane carrying the Cuban president with his spouse and the delegation landed at around 18:30 GMT at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.
Diaz-Canel was welcomed by a military orchestra, which performed the Cuban and Russian anthems.
The visit will include negotiations between the two heads of state and the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro who led the Cuban Revolution and was the leader of Cuba from 1953 to 2008.