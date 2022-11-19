https://sputniknews.com/20221119/armenias-pashinyan-frances-macron-discuss-security-in-south-caucasus-cooperation-1104444282.html

Armenia's Pashinyan, France's Macron Discuss Security in South Caucasus, Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed the issues of strengthening security in the...

Pashinyan is paying a working visit to Tunisia from November 18-19 to attend the 18th summit of the International Organization of the Francophonie in Djerba.The statement also said that the sides had discussed issues related to the further development of the Armenian-French bilateral cooperation.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict-torn region as they started negotiating the border delimitation.In May 2022, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed their foreign ministries to begin preparations for peace talks between Yerevan and Baku. However, the negotiations were disrupted by hostilities breaking out between Armenia and Azerbaijan overnight on September 12-13, in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire by the morning of September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect on September 14.

