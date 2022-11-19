https://sputniknews.com/20221119/all-missile-forces-re-equipped-with-iskander-m-missile-systems-russian-mod-says-1104420395.html

All Missile Forces Re-Equipped With Iskander-M Missile Systems, Russian MoD Says

All Missile Forces Re-Equipped With Iskander-M Missile Systems, Russian MoD Says

19.11.2022

"Currently, all missile forces have been re-equipped with the modern Iskander-M missile system, which has no analogues in the world. Rocket artillery and <...> formations are being armed with modern samples that were successfully used in a special military operation," the ministry said.The ministry also clarified that multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) are being delivered to the rocket formations both large and medium caliber of the Tornado family (Tornado-S MLRS of 300mm caliber and Tornado-G MLRS of 122mm caliber). In addition, it is emphasized that the arsenals of artillery units continue to be replenished with upgraded self-propelled howitzers 2S19M2 "Msta-S", which have an increased rate of fire. This combat vehicle is capable of operating in a "barrage of fire" mode, during which several shells fired from the same gun at different angles simultaneously reach the target, thereby increasing the density of fire and ensuring guaranteed defeat of the enemy.

