From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Zelensky Rebuffs NATO Claim About Errant Missile; Republicans Win House
Zelensky Rebuffs NATO Claim About Errant Missile; Republicans Win House
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including Ukraine's President... 18.11.2022
Zelensky rebuffs NATO claim about errant missile; Republicans win House
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including Ukraine’s President rebuffing NATO claims about an errant missile hitting Poland.
Mark Sleboda - Military and Political AnalystKarin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystMelik Abdul - Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mark Sleboda about Zelensky refusing to accept blame for a Ukrainian missile that killed two people in rural Poland even though NATO’s statement contradicted the Kiev regime’s narrative.In the second hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Karin Kneissl about the agenda at the G20 Summit that took place this week in Bali, Indonesia.In the final hour, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan were joined by Melik Abdul to discuss the Republicans winning the House majority and the nation’s reaction to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid announcement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Zelensky Rebuffs NATO Claim About Errant Missile; Republicans Win House

09:50 GMT 18.11.2022
Fault Lines
Zelensky rebuffs NATO claim about errant missile; Republicans win House
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including Ukraine’s President rebuffing NATO claims about an errant missile hitting Poland.
Mark Sleboda - Military and Political Analyst
Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy Analyst
Melik Abdul - Political Commentator
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mark Sleboda about Zelensky refusing to accept blame for a Ukrainian missile that killed two people in rural Poland even though NATO’s statement contradicted the Kiev regime’s narrative.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke with Karin Kneissl about the agenda at the G20 Summit that took place this week in Bali, Indonesia.
In the final hour, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan were joined by Melik Abdul to discuss the Republicans winning the House majority and the nation’s reaction to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid announcement.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
