Zelensky Pushes For Escalation as Support for Peace in Ukraine Grows

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the Respect for Marriage Act and what it actually does and does not do, how the bill still falls short of protecting marriage equality and why that was sacrificed for the votes of Republican senators, the politicking from the Democratic Senate majority in the introduction of this bill after the midterms, how this capitulation fits into the Democrats’ record on sacrificing popular reforms like abortion rights for their political benefits. In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm, senior foreign policy analyst and public diplomacy strategist to discuss misinformation that went viral claiming that the Iranian government was going to execute 15,000 protesters, the media propaganda campaign that has been waged against Iran and how events in Iran have been misrepresented, who might be responsible for this misinformation, and what the truth is about what is really happening in Iran.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss divisions within the Republican Party as they take the majority in the House of Representatives and how they are likely to be deepened by the presidential campaign, why Donald Trump’s status in the Republican Party has been diminished and how that could set up a presidential primary contest that could cause great harm to the party, and how the Democrats might respond to this division as calls for Joe Biden to not run for re-election grow.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project, to discuss the Ukrainian missile which struck Poland and continued claims by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the missile was not Ukrainian, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announcement and why his claims that he is pro-worker are false, and how the last two years since the onset of the pandemic have revealed the potential of a movement of poor and working people to build a better future.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

