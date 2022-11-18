International
Breaking: Nord Stream Incident Probe Confirms Sabotage, Swedish Security Service Says
Xi: China May Host Belt and Road International Forum in 2023
07:05 GMT 18.11.2022
September 16, 2022. Chinese President Xi Jinping at an expanded meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is considering holding the third high-level Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
"China will consider holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year to give new impetus to the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the whole world," Xi said on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok, as quoted by China Central Television.
Xi also noted the need to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, build more closely connected regional production and marketing chains, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and steadily promote regional economic integration.
The Belt and Road Forum, first held in 2017, is a meeting of heads of state and government to discuss China's international Belt and Road Initiative, an infrastructure plan to improve existing and create new trade and transport corridors connecting more than 60 countries of Central Asia, Europe, and Africa to promote the development of trade relations.
The third edition of the forum would be the first installment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
