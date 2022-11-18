Moscow Voices Concern Over US, Allies 'Testing Pyongyang's Patience'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is following with concern the situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korean missile launches, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States and its allies seems to be testing Pyongyang's patience.
"It is like they [the US and allies] are testing Pyongyang’s patience. We are following developments with concern. And we note that the work in those formats that were previously used to use the theme of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was curtailed at the initiative of Washington. But this does not mean that there are no contacts at all — they will continue at the New York site," Ryabkov told reporters.
The United States is probably comfortable with the scenario of escalation around the peninsula, but Moscow is not, the diplomat added.
Commenting on the latest missile launch by North Korea, Sergey Ryabkov said that the sides should move away from confrontation.
"First of all, we remind you that the Russian position in favor of developing a certain scheme for moving forward and moving away from the constantly recurring confrontational spiral around what is happening in the region has been repeatedly stated, developed and modified. In each of its elements, it is a demonstration that we are committed to diplomatic, political way forward — as an alternative to this escalation," Ryabkov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched another intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into water within Japan's exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido. According to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the United States if it had been launched on a different trajectory.
The latest launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea "needlessly" heightens tensions and can destabilize regional security, the White House said.
US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, the administration said, adding that "his national security team will continue close consultations with Allies and partners — building on the President’s trilateral meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea."
North Korea has conducted dozens of test launches since the start of 2022. Pyongyang said North Korea’s military-related activities came in response to "provocations" by South Korea and its allies - the US and Japan.