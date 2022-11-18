https://sputniknews.com/20221118/sambar-deer-comes-out-of-forest-to-take-a-tea-break-1104378930.html

Sambar Deer Comes Out of Forest to Take a Tea Break

Animals are often spotted leaving wild areas and going to towns and villages in search of food. This can be considered a negative trend, as it could mean their... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

A tea stall in a southern Indian region became the talk of the town after treating a new four-legged visitor to a feast with humans. In a 1.35-minute video clip tweeted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr. Samrat Gowda, a Sambar deer can be seen standing in front of a makeshift tea stall, hoping to get something to eat (or drink). Locals, however, were thrilled to see the deer at such a close distance and rushed to offer it snacks. In the video, a man is seen stretching out food, hinting at the deer to come towards him and accept the treat. Another man is seen offering it some local tea, but the animal refused.Well, perhaps it was not the sort it usually drinks when on vacation.

