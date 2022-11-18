International
Russia Begins Construction, Tests of Its First VTOL Aircraft: Engineering Bureau
Russia Begins Construction, Tests of Its First VTOL Aircraft: Engineering Bureau
A model of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft developed by Russian aviation engineering bureau Ecolibri
A model of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft developed by Russian aviation engineering bureau Ecolibri - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has begun the development and bench tests of individual systems of its first vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, Russian aviation engineering bureau Ecolibri told Sputnik on Friday.
"The company's specialists are developing Russia's first vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The first stage of designing the aircraft has already been completed in accordance with current aviation standards, and bench tests of individual systems are underway. The new airplane will be an aircraft equipped with a hybrid engine. Vertical take-off and landing will be carried out by electric engines of our own design," the bureau said.
The bureau added that the new aircraft would partially replace helicopters in passenger transportation as it has no complex mechanisms, which allows for reducing the cost of the aircraft.
"The vertical take-off and landing aircraft will be equipped with modern Russian avionics and will be made mainly with Russia-made components. As a result, it will be more cost-effective than helicopters in some applications," the company said.
Alexey Rogozin, the chairman of the scientific and technical council of Ecolibri, has told Sputnik that the aircraft would have a range of up to 1200 kilometers (745 miles) and a flight speed of about 270 kilometers per hour (167 miles per hour).
