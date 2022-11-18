https://sputniknews.com/20221118/russia-begins-construction-tests-of-its-first-vtol-aircraft-engineering-bureau-1104354380.html

Russia Begins Construction, Tests of Its First VTOL Aircraft: Engineering Bureau

Russia Begins Construction, Tests of Its First VTOL Aircraft: Engineering Bureau

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has begun the development and bench tests of individual systems of its first vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, Russian...

"The company's specialists are developing Russia's first vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The first stage of designing the aircraft has already been completed in accordance with current aviation standards, and bench tests of individual systems are underway. The new airplane will be an aircraft equipped with a hybrid engine. Vertical take-off and landing will be carried out by electric engines of our own design," the bureau said.The bureau added that the new aircraft would partially replace helicopters in passenger transportation as it has no complex mechanisms, which allows for reducing the cost of the aircraft.Alexey Rogozin, the chairman of the scientific and technical council of Ecolibri, has told Sputnik that the aircraft would have a range of up to 1200 kilometers (745 miles) and a flight speed of about 270 kilometers per hour (167 miles per hour).

