International
Breaking News: Over 10 Russian Servicemen Shot, Killed in Cold Blood by Ukrainian Forces: Russian MoD
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221118/putin-expresses-what-everyone-else-is-thinking-says-former-senegal-minister-1104387115.html
‘Putin Expresses What Everyone Else Is Thinking,' Says Former Senegal Minister
‘Putin Expresses What Everyone Else Is Thinking,' Says Former Senegal Minister
Restrictive measures imposed by the West - without respecting the rules of international law - "are starting to irritate", a former Senegalese minister has... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-18T14:29+0000
2022-11-18T14:29+0000
africa
africa
russia
west africa
africa insight
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875864_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e0d6367dc18533b39046406dbad368.jpg
It is important to regain the balance "of the political and social forces that were created as a result of the last war," Amadou Tidiane Wone, Senegal's former Culture Minister, writer, and pan-Africanist, has told Sputnik.Wone believes that the Russian President "expresses what everyone else is thinking": the adjustable sanctions imposed "according to the client's wishes and not according to the rules of international law are beginning to irritate".According to Senegal's former culture minister, new emerging powers must contribute to the redefinition of new poles of equilibrium.Sign of Will for IndependenceThe former Senegalese minister also commented on the fact that African countries have voted at the UN overwhelmingly against anti-Russian resolutions which have been proposed because of the military operation in Ukraine. According to him, this shows how profoundly Africa's ruling elites have changed.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/lavrov-praises-south-africas-responsible-position-on-western-anti-russia-sanctions-1100188044.html
africa
russia
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875864_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_332eee36b7601a93d021abea79cf31ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, russia, west africa, africa insight, sanctions
africa, russia, west africa, africa insight, sanctions

‘Putin Expresses What Everyone Else Is Thinking,' Says Former Senegal Minister

14:29 GMT 18.11.2022
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaking to journalists at the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Friday, September 16, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to journalists at the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Friday, September 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2022
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Restrictive measures imposed by the West - without respecting the rules of international law - "are starting to irritate", a former Senegalese minister has told Sputnik. He believes that Vladimir Putin is right to point the finger at western nations their neo-colonial and racist policies towards the world's other countries.
It is important to regain the balance "of the political and social forces that were created as a result of the last war," Amadou Tidiane Wone, Senegal's former Culture Minister, writer, and pan-Africanist, has told Sputnik.
Wone believes that the Russian President "expresses what everyone else is thinking": the adjustable sanctions imposed "according to the client's wishes and not according to the rules of international law are beginning to irritate".
"The law of the strongest is often implemented under the guise of rules of law that trample on the aspirations of peoples. This is unjust and worrying," he added.
Sergei Lavrov in Ethiopia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Africa
Lavrov Praises South Africa's 'Responsible' Position on Western Anti-Russia Sanctions
30 August, 16:58 GMT
According to Senegal's former culture minister, new emerging powers must contribute to the redefinition of new poles of equilibrium.
“And to this end, Africa offers a variety of approaches, particularly because of its marginalization from the major world decision-making bodies: is it acceptable that the African continent does not yet have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council? At the diplomatic level, Russia would gain by supporting the African continent in this sense,” he said.

Sign of Will for Independence

The former Senegalese minister also commented on the fact that African countries have voted at the UN overwhelmingly against anti-Russian resolutions which have been proposed because of the military operation in Ukraine. According to him, this shows how profoundly Africa's ruling elites have changed.
"More and more displays of defiance against the old world order will become visible. Africans are becoming aware that their continent is still unspoilt and rich and that, with sincere friends around the world, everything is possible!"
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала