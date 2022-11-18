https://sputniknews.com/20221118/putin-expresses-what-everyone-else-is-thinking-says-former-senegal-minister-1104387115.html

‘Putin Expresses What Everyone Else Is Thinking,' Says Former Senegal Minister

Restrictive measures imposed by the West - without respecting the rules of international law - "are starting to irritate", a former Senegalese minister has... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

It is important to regain the balance "of the political and social forces that were created as a result of the last war," Amadou Tidiane Wone, Senegal's former Culture Minister, writer, and pan-Africanist, has told Sputnik.Wone believes that the Russian President "expresses what everyone else is thinking": the adjustable sanctions imposed "according to the client's wishes and not according to the rules of international law are beginning to irritate".According to Senegal's former culture minister, new emerging powers must contribute to the redefinition of new poles of equilibrium.Sign of Will for IndependenceThe former Senegalese minister also commented on the fact that African countries have voted at the UN overwhelmingly against anti-Russian resolutions which have been proposed because of the military operation in Ukraine. According to him, this shows how profoundly Africa's ruling elites have changed.

