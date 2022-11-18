https://sputniknews.com/20221118/poland-and-ukraine-try-to-drag-nato-into-war-gop-takes-house-ukraine-nazi-terrorism-in-eu-1104352083.html

Poland and Ukraine Try to Drag NATO Into War; GOP Takes House; Ukraine Nazi Terrorism in EU

Poland and Ukraine Try to Drag NATO Into War; GOP Takes House; Ukraine Nazi Terrorism in EU

A Nazi terrorist group connected to Ukrainian Nazi battalions was thwarted in an attempt to attack civilians in Italy. 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T09:00+0000

2022-11-18T09:00+0000

2022-11-18T09:00+0000

the critical hour

radio

italy

julian assange

israel

palestine

gop

poland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104351898_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6b666c8aca81c4d0f4121ca64a8a8556.png

Poland and Ukraine Try to Drag NATO into War; GOP Takes House; Ukraine Nazi Terrorism in EU A Nazi terrorist group connected to Ukrainian Nazi battalions was thwarted in an attempt to attack civilians in Italy.

Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Poland and Ukraine tried to drag NATO into war over a missile clearly fired by Ukrainian troops. Also, General Milley says the chances of a Ukrainian victory are not high.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. North Korea warns of a fierce response to US and South Korean war games. Also, the US is trying to get Asian nations to join its crusade against China.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss US politics and Western censorship. The GOP has officially taken the House of Representatives. Also, Western nations attack free speech and journalism, as Germany goes after a reporter and her family, and the US persecutes Julian Assange.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine Nazis. A Nazi terrorist group connected to Ukrainian Nazi battalions was thwarted in an attempt to attack civilians in Italy. Also, the US uses Nazis and other despicable groups to attack its adversaries.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu is putting together a right-wing coalition ready to push a set of policies against the Palestinians. Also, Iran and Israel seem to be trading attacks, and an Israeli tanker is attacked after an Israeli drone attack on an Iranian fuel convoy.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss a US border killing. For the first time, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has agreed to hear an extrajudicial killing case involving violence committed by US law enforcement.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US has been exposed for meddling in the Ecuadorian election. Also, Juan Guaido is the most unpopular politician in Venezuela.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. EU leaders have admitted that their sanctions will not end the Ukraine conflict. Also, French elites fear the US attack on their economy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

italy

israel

palestine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, italy, julian assange, israel, palestine, gop, poland, аудио