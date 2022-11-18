https://sputniknews.com/20221118/pisses-me-off-taylor-swift-slams-ticketmaster-for-sales-bungle-as-reports-swirl-of-doj-probe-1104410911.html

‘Pisses Me Off’: Taylor Swift Slams Ticketmaster for Sales Bungle as Reports Swirl of DOJ Probe

Singer Taylor Swift dug into ticket-selling giant Ticketmaster on Friday after the company bailed on selling tickets to her forthcoming music tour. Meanwhile... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

viral

ticketmaster

taylor swift

antitrust case

department of justice

On Thursday, Ticketmaster suddenly announced that because of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” sales for concerts on Swift’s “The Eras” tour would be canceled. The company did not say when they might be rescheduled for.Swift responded to Ticketmaster’s decision with grace in a Friday statement posted to her Instagram* account.“Well it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” the singer said. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”Also on Friday, US media reported that the DOJ’s antitrust bureau had opened a new investigation of Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company, for suspected monopoly practices.When the two companies merged in 2010, it prompted fears of monopolization of the industry, but even though the US Senate’s Judiciary consumer rights subcommittee was informed that Ticketmaster commanded 80% of the ticket sales market prior to the merger, it was allowed to go forward with nothing more than promises from Live Nation not to abuse its position.Those calls were renewed earlier this week amid the debacle over Swift’s ticket sales, with several US lawmakers urging a new probe. US Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who chairs the above subcommittee, wrote directly to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, demanding information about its ticket distribution processes and the quality of its computer systems.*Meta, Facebook, and Instagram are banned in Russia over extremist activities

ticketmaster, taylor swift, antitrust case, department of justice