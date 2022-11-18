https://sputniknews.com/20221118/pentagons-chaotic-inventory-failed-to-accurately-track-us-weapons-given-to-kabul-sigar-says-1104408166.html

Pentagon's Chaotic Inventory Failed to Accurately Track US Weapons Given to Kabul, SIGAR Says

According to a new report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), a Pentagon watchdog focused on the US’ war in Afghanistan that ended last year, the Pentagon has only provided “limited, inaccurate, and untimely information about the defense articles it left behind.”The report goes on, stating that the US Department of Defense (DOD) “did not meet its own oversight requirements for sensitive equipment transferred to the Afghan government and ANDSF, and had not inventoried 60% of defense articles with enhanced monitoring requirements - those containing sensitive technology - between May 2019 and April 2020 due to security constraints and travel limitations.”The DOD IG report from August noted that at the time of the fall of the government, the ANDSF had in its stocks some 316,000 small arms supplied by the US since 2005.That report also noted longstanding and well-known problems with the Core Inventory Management System used to catalog stocks at bases in Afghanistan, including a chaotic system of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and even handwritten inventories used to get around the problem that many of the bases either did not have internet access or didn’t have electricity of any type.That withdrawal was chaotic and disastrous, with the US-backed Afghan government failing to hold power against a Taliban assault even long enough for US forces to complete their withdrawal from the country. In the last two weeks of August, US forces forged an uneasy relationship with Taliban fighters after the latter seized Kabul without a fight, working to provide security for tens of thousands of would-be refugees rushing to the airport in an attempt to leave with the departing US troops.The withdrawal, agreed to in 2020 by then-US President Donald Trump as part of a ceasefire with the Taliban, was completed by US President Joe Biden by August 31, 2021. However, it was long opposed by Pentagon brass, who did not believe the US-backed government could survive.*The Taliban is a group under United Nations sanction for terrorist activities.

