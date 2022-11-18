Netizens Roast Indian Minister For Victim-Blaming Remark on Delhi Murder
Shraddha Walkar, 27, was brutally murdered by her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, 28, in May 2022, who said he had dismembered her into 35 parts and kept them in a fridge before dumping them at different locations in Delhi. The incident made headlines after her father filed missing person complaints and police found some of her remains.
Indian minister Kaushal Kishore is facing flak for remarks over Delhi murder victim Shraddha Walkar, as he opined in a video interview that "educated girls are responsible [when] they leave their parents and opt for live-in relationships."
Condemning the gruesome murder and demanding capital punishment for the culprit, Kishore, federal minister of state for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, observed that "these incidents are happening with all those girls who are well-educated and think they are very frank and have the ability to take decisions about their future."
Referring to Walkar, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, when she was killed, Minister Kishore, questioned, "Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration for live-in relationships. If parents are not willing publicly for such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together."
"The girls should take care as to why are they doing so. Educated girls are responsible as both the father and mother had refused the relationship. Educated girls should not get into such relationships," he concluded.
Angered by his remarks, a section of netizens, including politicians, sparked uproar on social media, demanding proper action be taken against the official, up to Prime Minister Modi himself sacking the "patriarchal"-minded official.
Shiv Sena politician Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to slam the minister's "patriarchal" views, saying that the mentality of blaming the woman for all problems continues to thrive
It is a girls mistake always - just accept it ya #ShraddhaWalkar #AftabAminPoonawalla minister saaab aaap sahi hum galat #kaushalkishore https://t.co/PpY5FN4BFD pic.twitter.com/QujSCXedkS— ginnie (@rjginnie) November 18, 2022
While Poonawala has been arrested and purportedly confessed to committing the crime, Delhi police are yet to conduct a narco test on him to find out the real reason for the murder and location of the evidence, such as the weapon, clothes, or Walkar's mobile.
Meanwhile, the authorities have reportedly found only 10-13 dismembered bones, which will undergo a DNA test to verify whether they are Walkar's body parts.