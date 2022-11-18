https://sputniknews.com/20221118/netizens-roast-indian-minister-for-victim-blaming-remark-on-delhi-murder-1104355438.html

Netizens Roast Indian Minister For Victim-Blaming Remark on Delhi Murder

Netizens Roast Indian Minister For Victim-Blaming Remark on Delhi Murder

Shraddha Walkar, 27, was brutally murdered by her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, 28, in May 2022, who said he had dismembered her into 35 parts and... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

Indian minister Kaushal Kishore is facing flak for remarks over Delhi murder victim Shraddha Walkar, as he opined in a video interview that "educated girls are responsible [when] they leave their parents and opt for live-in relationships."Referring to Walkar, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, when she was killed, Minister Kishore, questioned, "Why are they living in live-in relationships? If they have to do so, there should be proper registration for live-in relationships. If parents are not willing publicly for such relationships, you should have a court marriage and then live together.""The girls should take care as to why are they doing so. Educated girls are responsible as both the father and mother had refused the relationship. Educated girls should not get into such relationships," he concluded.Angered by his remarks, a section of netizens, including politicians, sparked uproar on social media, demanding proper action be taken against the official, up to Prime Minister Modi himself sacking the "patriarchal"-minded official.Shiv Sena politician Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to slam the minister's "patriarchal" views, saying that the mentality of blaming the woman for all problems continues to thriveWhile Poonawala has been arrested and purportedly confessed to committing the crime, Delhi police are yet to conduct a narco test on him to find out the real reason for the murder and location of the evidence, such as the weapon, clothes, or Walkar's mobile.Meanwhile, the authorities have reportedly found only 10-13 dismembered bones, which will undergo a DNA test to verify whether they are Walkar's body parts.

